Incident at a Ripon shop - Man charged with 'threatening and abusive' behaviour

A man has been charged with 'threatening and abusive' behaviour at a Ripon shop.

The incident happened last night at the Wine Rack on Queen Street, and the man, who was a member of the public who had come into the shop, has also been charged with obstructing the police.

Ripon police issued an appeal for witnesses, which reads: "Were you in the Wine Rack shop in Ripon this evening between 6pm and 7pm, and witnessed an incident between a female member of staff and a male customer? If so, we would like to speak to you as a witness - please contact us on 101, quoting incident number 12190118080."

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson confirmed: "We have charged a man with using threatening/abusive words/behaviour. He has also been charged with obstructing the police."