Harrogate police issue CCTV image as they investigate suspected voyeurism

Police investigating a suspected incident of voyeurism in Harrogate have released a CCTV image of a man they want to identify.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "We are requesting the public’s assistance to help identify a man shown in the image, as police believe he holds information which will assist an investigation into a suspected voyeurism offence.

"He is described as being between 40 and 65 years old, wearing spectacles and with grey hair."

The force did not give any further details about the nature of the incident, where it took place in the town or when it was believed to have taken place.

Anyone who can identify the man or who has information which would assist officers is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police.

Email fibhq@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or call 101, select option 2, and ask to speak to Daniel Alexander.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12180201147.