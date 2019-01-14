Harrogate police issue CCTV appeal after burglary at KFC in Starbeck

Police investigating a burglary at a fast food restaurant in Harrogate have released CCTV image of two people they want to trace.

The break-in happened at KFC in High Street, Starbeck, at around 1am on December 17.

Police have released these images are part of the ongoing investigation.

Two men entered the front of the restaurant, broke into the safe and left via the back of the building.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman today said: "Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the people in the images as they believe they will have information that will help the investigation."

Anyone with any information is asked to email Daniel.fawkes@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or call the force on on 101, select option 2 and ask for Daniel Fawkes.

Police investigating the burglary want to speak to this man.

Alternatively, call the independent charity Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12180299812 when passing on information.

This is one of the two men who police want to identify.

A second man is shown in CCTV images captured at the KFC in Starbeck.