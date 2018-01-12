Harrogate mum reports stolen car but discovers it crashed by her own son

A mother who reported her car as stolen in Harrogate later discovered that the car had been taken and crashed by her own son.

Police were called at 11.15pm last night, (Thursday January 11) to reports that a woman's son had taken her car without permission from a property in Harrogate.

Around 15 minutes later police received a report from the driver of the vehicle, a man in his 20s, claiming that he had left the road at Penny Pot bridge and come to rest in a ditch.

Temporary Inspector for Harrogate Police, Paul Cording, was at the scene recovering the stolen vehicle and took to Twitter to explain that the son had no licence or insurance.

A female passenger sustained a minor head injury in the incident but no other vehicle was involved.

The man is due to be interviewed about the incident, and any witnesses have been asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 and pass information to The Force Control Room quoting incident number 461 of 11 January.