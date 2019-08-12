Harrogate home burgled in broad daylight - police issue statement

A home in the Oatlands area of Harrogate has been burgled in broad daylight, and police are urging residents who may have seen anything to come forward.

Multiple items were stolen in the burglary on Almsford Road, which happened some time between 9am and 5pm on August 5.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "A home was entered and a number of items were taken. We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"In particular, we are appealing for information from anybody who saw any suspicious activity on or near Almsford Drive around the time of the burglary."

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Thornborrow. You can also email Jackie.Thornborrow@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.