Harrogate drug dealer jailed for another 4 years after police discover stash worth nearly £3,000

A career drug-dealer has been jailed for another four years after police found a huge cache of MDMA, cannabis and amphetamine at his home.

Patrick McMenamin, 54, was driving an Audi in Harrogate town centre when he was stopped by police in July last year, York Crown Court heard.

Officers found relatively small amounts of cannabis and MDMA on McMenamin, but during a subsequent search of his home in Leeds they discovered a near-£3,000 drugs stash, said prosecutor Rob Galley.

Officers found just over 26g of MDMA and a large amount of amphetamine in McMenamin’s kitchen worth in total about £1,400.

They also found 131g of cannabis in a bedroom. The cannabis was said to have a street value of about £1,310.

A separate 4g stash of amphetamine was said to be for personal use, but police also found £250 in cash and dealer bags.

The father-of-two was arrested at his family home on Cliff Road, Woodhouse, and charged with several counts of drug possession and possessing Class A and B drugs with intent to supply.

He pleaded guilty to all charges and appeared for sentence via custodial video link in Doncaster, where he was already serving a 32-month sentence for similar matters.

The court heard that McMenamin had 29 previous convictions for 73 offences including drug-dealing.

Mr Galley said McMenamin was on bail for previous drug offences when police found the latest drugs stash.

McMenamin’s barrister Ian Cook said his client was a “career drug-dealer” whose loathsome trade was not for a lavish lifestyle but to feed his own “very-significant” addiction and pay off drug debts,although he had been substance-free while in prison.

McMenamin was due for release from his current sentence in March next year, but judge Andrew Stubbs QC said that because of the seriousness of the offences and the defendant’s record for similar offences, he had no alternative but to make the new jail term consecutive to the present one.

Jailing McMenamin for another four years, he told the defendant: “You were a career drug-dealer, as you have been for a large proportion of your adult life. Plainly, there must be a (consecutive) prison sentence.”