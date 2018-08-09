Harrogate cyclist who 'could have been killed' hits out at hit and run driver

A Harrogate cyclist was left unconscious in the road after being knocked off his bike by a hit-and-run driver.

Duncan Mullier, 48, had just crossed the finish line while competing in a time trial on the A168 near Boroughbridge when he was hit from behind by a motorist and catapulted into the air.

The collision broke his collar bone, shoulder blade and six ribs, but the Leeds Beckett University lecturer says that he is lucky to have escaped with his life.

“I could have been killed, and at the time, the driver can’t have known that I hadn’t been, yet they still didn’t stop,” Mr Mullier reflected.

“I find it unbelievable really, the driver must have realised that they hit me. We were on a long, straight road with perfect visibility.

“I had just crossed the finish line at about 30mph and stopped pedaling, and next thing I know I’m laid on the road. I know that I was unconscious, but I’m not sure how long for.

“I’m very sore, but the greatest pain is definitely the thought of being off the bike for at least a couple of months.”

Mr Mullier says that incidents of cyclists being knocked off their bikes or intimidated by motorists are all too common.

“It’s not uncommon for things like this to happen. I quite often encounter close passes from cars when I’m out cycling,” he added.

Mr Mullier said that more needs to be done in the Harrogate District to address the issue of dangerous motorists around cyclists.

He said: “A lot of drivers get behind the wheel of a car and just completely change. The slightest inconvenience on the road makes them go crazy, and this is what can happen as a result.

“I know that police forces in other parts of the country have launched initiatives to try and address the problem and I’d like to see something implemented here.”

Mr Mullier had crossed the finish line of the Beech House Dental Practice TT League when he was struck by a vehicle.

Having previously held the title for the last four years, this year’s event marked the end of his reign as Mr Mullier lost out to Pete Watson, who smashed the league record.

But despite his tragic ending to the race this year, Mr Mullier insists that he will not be deterred from getting back in the saddle as soon as he is able.

“I definitely won’t let this put me off getting back on the bike,” he said.

“You can’t live your life in fear and I want to be back racing in time for next season.”

Mr Mullier was taken to Harrogate District Hospital by ambulance where he spent two days receiving treatment.

Police have appealed to anyone who was driving on the A168 near Limebar Lane, Marton cum Grafton on Wednesday, August 1, in a bid to find witnesses and potentially even dashcam footage to assist their investigations.

Officers believe that Mr Mullier was hit by a red-coloured vehicle at around 7.40pm which was then seen travelling towards Boroughbridge after the collision.

If you can help, please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 1498 Galbraith.

You can also email Jonathan.Galbraith@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12180143537 when passing on information about this incident.

If you wish to remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.