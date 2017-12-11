Drink driving crackdown leads to 39 arrests in North Yorkshire in just 10 days

Police in North Yorkshire arrested 39 motorists on suspicion of drink or drug driving during the first 10 days of the force’s Christmas crackdown.

To date, officers have arrested 34 men and five women across the county.

Scarborough is the area with the highest number of arrests at nine, followed by York with eight and Harrogate with seven.

The highest reading recorded so far during Operation Attention was provided by a 45-year-old man from Catterick, who was arrested on December 4.

He was arrested on suspicion of drink driving after he gave a reading of 128mg of alcohol per 100ml of breath – more than three-and-a-half times the legal limit.

Police said he had been released under investigation as enquiries continue.

Sergeant Andy Morton, of the Roads Policing Group, said: “Unfortunately we are again seeing drivers placing themselves and others at unnecessary risk, by drinking or taking drugs and getting behind the wheel.

“As we said at the start of this campaign, North Yorkshire Police is actively patrolling and targeting these drivers and we will arrest you and take you off the road.

“If the fact that you could kill or seriously injure an innocent person through your own selfish act doesn’t deter you from drink or drug driving, maybe the fact that you will be arrested, taken into custody and a court appearance will follow.

“You’ll face a hefty fine, loss of your licence and potentially a prison sentence – not to mention potential loss of employment, income and in some cases I have dealt with, relationship breakdown and loss of home.

“You have to ask yourself - is it really worth the risk?"

The first of those arrested and charged appeared before York Magistrates’ Court last week.

Tracy Roberts, 52, of Middleton Road, York, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle when alcohol level was above the legal limit.

She was disqualified from driving for 15 months and ordered to pay £415 in fines and costs.

Operation Attention will continue to run throughout this month.