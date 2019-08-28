Doorstep tricksters warning

Police have issued a warning to Tadcaster residents after a number of older people were targeted by distraction burglars posing a charity collectors.

Victims reported young women calling at their door who pretended they were collecting for charity, needed a drink or needed to use the toilet.

After tricking their way into their homes, the suspects went on to steal money from their victims.

Police are advising residents not to open their door to anyone they are not expecting. If they are in any doubt about who is at their door, don’t answer it and don’t let anyone who you don’t know into your home.

A North Yorkshire force spokesman said: “Make sure you lock your doors, especially in the hot weather when you might be sat in your back garden.”

They are also asking people to look out for their older friends, relatives and neighbours and reassure them that it’s not impolite to refuse to open their door.

The spokesman added: “If you believe you have been targeted in this way, please call the police on 101 and pass information to the Force Control Room.

“If you feel threatened by anyone who calls at your door, always call 999.”

Police said two women aged in their 20s from the Manchester area have been arrested in connection with the incidents. They have been released on bail while enquiries continue.