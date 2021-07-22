Doorstep caller warning after ‘ex-offenders’ target Tadcaster

Police have issued a warning over doorstep callers

North Yorkshire Police said residents have reported feeling intimidated by the callers’ behaviour including one who bought overpriced goods after feeling pressured by their behaviour.

Officers are appealing to anyone else who believes they have been targeted by the callers to contact them, including anyone with doorbell video cameras or CCTV.

“It is believed the sellers were driven to the location in a minibus on July 20 and picked up again in Tadcaster at the end of the day,” said a force spokesman. “Anyone who believes they may have seen the minibus or believes they have picked it up on their dashcam is also asked to get in touch via email at [email protected] or call 101 and pass information for the Safer Selby Hub.”

To reduce the risk of becoming a victim of bogus callers, North Yorkshire Police recommend the following four steps:

Lock all doors – even when at home

Stop before opening the door, ask who they are

Chain – always use a door chain or spy hole

Check – Not sure who they are? Don’t open the door!

Anyone with information about suspected bogus callers or distraction burglars, should phone North Yorkshire Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers, the national charity, anonymously on 0800 555 111.