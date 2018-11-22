Community order for stealing beer along with three bottles of gin and other court cases

The following were dealt with at North Yorkshire Magistrates Court on November 15.

Alex James Hale, 25, of West Street, Normanby, was given a community order for driving while under the influence of alcohol on the A1(M) at Allerton Park, Knaresborough, and for a second offence of failing to stop after an accident and failing to give information about himself and the owner of the car. He was ordered to complete a drink impaired drivers programme and to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work. No separate penalty was imposed for driving without due care and attention. Magistrates imposed a victim surcharge of £85 and costs of £85, and disqualified him from driving for 28 months, to be reduced by 28 weeks on completion of an approved course.

Samantha Hardy, 38, of Cedar Close, Ripon, was given a community order for stealing a four-pack of Stella Artois and one pack of Strongbow worth a total £10.50 from McColls in Elm Road, Ripon. She was ordered to pay compensation of £10.50 and costs of £85, and to carry out 50 hours of unpaid work. For a second offence of stealing two bottles of rhubarb gin and one bottle of Gordon’s gin worth a total £70 from Sainsbury’s in Ripon Market Place, she was ordered to pay compensation of £70.

Moses Leon Hill, 27, of no fixed address, was given a community order for stealing a handbag, the contents of which included £30 in cash, from a woman in Mojo bar, Harrogate. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £85 and costs of £85, and to carry out 60 hours of unpaid work.

Nathaniel John Mackenzie, 19, of Old Barber, Harrogate, was fined £400 for driving while under the influence of alcohol on Old Barber, Harrogate. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £40 and costs of £85, and was disqualified from driving for 16 months, to be reduced by 16 weeks on completion of an approved course.

Richard Ben Parker, 32, whose address was given as care of a property in Woodfield Walk, Harrogate, was given a community order for using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour towards a man in Cambridge Road, Harrogate, with intent to cause the fear of violence. He was ordered to pay compensation of £85 and to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work.

Matthew James Russell, 27, of Woodlands Close, Harrogate, was fined £300 for stealing a handbag, the contents of which included £30 in cash, from a woman in Mojo bar, Harrogate. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85.

Jenna Leanne Featherstone, 27, of Truro Crescent, Harrogate, was fined £120 for driving on the A61 in Harrogate while under the influence of drugs. She was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months. No separate penalty was imposed for driving while under the influence of MDMA.

Kurt Brook, 25, of Camwell Terrace, Harrogate, was given a 12-month conditional discharge for damaging a front door and garden gate of a property in Queen’s Road, Knaresborough. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £20 and costs of £85.

Richard Westcott, 35, of Willow Grove, Harrogate, was fined £75 for dropping a cigarette butt in Princess Square, Leeds. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30.

Paul Xavier Bowden, 44, of Penfold Close, Bickerton, was fined £246 for driving while under the influence of alcohol on the A61 at Killinghall. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months, to be reduced by 13 weeks on completion of an approved course.

Ashley Nathan Clough, 28, of Southwaite Lane, Leeds, was given a community order for driving while disqualified on the A61 in Harrogate. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £85 and costs of £85. Magistrates ordered him to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work and he was disqualified from holding a licence for three months. No separate penalty was imposed for driving without insurance, and a previous community order imposed for four counts of damaging cars in Seacroft, Leeds, was revoked.