Community order for stealing £100 of vodka, steaks and sausages from Asda and other court cases

The following were dealt with at North Yorkshire Magistrates Court on May 16 and May 23.

Michael George Wilkinson, 57, of Dixon Road, Harrogate, was fined £1,115 for harassing a woman in Harrogate via a fake Facebook profile. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £111 and costs of £85, and was given a restraining order preventing him from contacting the victim.

Graeme Iain Duerden, 48, of Aspin View, Knaresborough, was fined £216 for being the driver of a car which caused damage to another car and failed to stop in Evesham, Worcestershire. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85. No separate penalty was imposed for failing to give his name and address and failing to report the accident at a police station.

Vitalius Prochorovas, 45, of Hall Square, Boroughbridge, was fined £222 for driving a car which caused damage to another car and injury to a person in Church Lane, Boroughbridge. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85. No separate penalty was imposed for driving without due care and attention.

Halina Janina Sonta, 60, of Harrogate Road, Ripon, was fined £193 for driving while under the influence of alcohol on Church Lane, Ripon. She was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months, to be reduced by 13 weeks on completion of an approved course.

Jody William Bradley, 20, of Fringill Lane, Darley, was fined £120 for driving on Ripon Road, Harrogate, while under the influence of alcohol. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85, and was disqualified from driving for 20 months, to be reduced by 20 weeks on completion of an approved course.

Christopher Ian Dalton, 36, of Beech Road, Ripon, was given a community order for attempting to trespass in Ripon Mini Market. He was ordered to pay compensation of £200.

Jennifer Alice Duncalf, 36, of Vulture Street, Brisbane, Australia, was fined £640 for driving on Hornbeam Crescent, Harrogate, while under the influence of alcohol. She was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £64 and costs of £85, and was disqualified from driving for 28 months.

Mohammed Rajak Miah, 24, of Hillcrest Avenue, Leeds, was given a community order for possession of a folding pocket knife with a blade longer than three inches in Ripon Road, Harrogate. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £85 and costs of £85, and to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work. Magistrates also imposed a 12-week curfew.

Sheena Rickards, 43, of Wedderburn Avenue, Harrogate, was given a community order for stealing vodka, steaks and sausages worth £100.25 from Asda in Harrogate. She was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £85. A previous community order imposed for three counts of theft and three counts of fraud by false representation was revoked.

Nicholas James Andrew Wild, 37, of Tower Street, Harrogate, was given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £20 for possession of cannabis and for using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour likely to cause a person harassment, alarm or distress at Church Square, Harrogate, for possession of amphetamine at Harrogate Police Station, and for using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour likely to cause a person harassment, alarm or distress at a property in Jesmond Road, Harrogate. Magistrates ordered that the drugs be destroyed.

Dominic Milo Rios, 19, of Skipton Road, Harrogate, was given a community order for assaulting a police officer in the exercise of his duty in Harrogate, and for damaging a wooden fence worth £20 belonging to a property at Wedderburn Avenue, Harrogate, on a separate occasion. He was ordered to pay compensation of £100 for the first count and £20 for the second, as well as a victim surcharge of £85 and costs of £85.