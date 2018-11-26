Chain saws, power washers and rat poison stolen in bizarre Boroughbridge farm burglaries

Chain saws and rat poison were among the items stolen in two bizarre burglaries from two farms both near Boroughbridge.

Police are appealing for witnesses and information about the two farm burglaries near Boroughbridge, which they believe are possibly linked.

Both burglaries happened overnight on Sunday November 18 into the early hours of Monday November 19 at farms in Little Ouseburn and Aldborough.

Chain saws, power washers and rat poison were among the items stolen.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Lisa Cobbold.

You can also email lisacobbold@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the relevant North Yorkshire Police reference number when passing on information: 12180216078 (Aldborough) or 12180216080 (Little Ouseburn)