CCTV images released by police after attempted burglary in Harrogate

CCTV images of a young man have been released by police following an attemped burglary in Harrogate.

North Yorkshire Police have issued a CCTV image of a young male they would like to speak to following an attempt burglary on Birstwith Road, Harrogate.

The incident occurred on Thursday, August 23, at around 2.30am, when a young white man in a light-coloured hoodie went onto the drive of one of the properties on Birstwith Road, and tried the front door of the property.

A similar incident occurred on Tuesday, August 21, where a similar-looking man had tried the door of a parked vehicle and the front door of the property.

Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the man in the image as they believe he will have information that will help the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 1190 Thornborrow or email Jackie.thornborrow@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12180157096 when passing on information.