CCTV appeal: Cash stolen from till of Oxfam's Boroughbridge shop

This is the man police want to trace after cash was stolen from the till of a charity shop in Boroughbridge.

North Yorkshire Police today released the CCTV image as they appealed for information relating to the theft of around £180 from an Oxfam store.

It happened shortly before 1pm on June 7 when a man entered the shop in High Street.

A police spokesman said: "He distracted staff members and whilst their backs were turned, he went behind the counter and stole approximately £180 in cash from the till.

"Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the person in the image as officers would like to speak to the man in connection with the theft."

Anyone with any information is asked to email matthew.scott@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC Scott 1801.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12180100771 when passing on information.