Car crime in Collingham

Collingham residents are being warned to safeguard their property after a spate of vehicle crime in the area.

West Yorkshire Police today issued the warning saying that there had been suspects trying to open vehicle doors to see if they were locked and if not, then searching for items of value.

A force spokesman said: “There has recently been a spate of vehicle crime in the Collingham area recently.

“Wetherby Neighbourhood Policing Team are aware and are conducting reassurance patrols in the area.

“Please ensure when you leave your vehicle for a prolonged period of time that the door is locked and alarm on.

“Anything of value that can be moved elsewhere, remove from your vehicle, making sure nothing of value is left on display - phones, tablets and laptops.”