Burglary at Ripon shop - forensic examination and CCTV enquiries by police

The Ripon branch of Superdrug has been burgled over the weekend, and police are now conducting CCTV enquiries.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson told the 'Gazette that the burglary happened at around 4am on Sunday, when a window smashed, and someone stole a number of bottles of perfume from the premises on the market place.

The spokesperson said: "CSI officers have carried out a forensic examination of the scene, and police officers are conducting CCTV enquiries.

"Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 12190066809."