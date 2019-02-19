Burglars in high-visibility clothing searched cottage in village near Harrogate

Police investigating the burglary of a cottage in a North Yorkshire Village believe the people involved were wearing high visibility clothing.

The break-in happened at a cottage close to the B6161 in Stainburn, near Harrogate, earlier this month.

Details were released today as the force appealed for information about the break-in, which happened some time between 4pm on Thursday, February 7 and 7.30am on Friday, February 8.

A spokesman said: "The incident involved people believed to be wearing high visibility clothing who gained entry into the cottage and surrounding buildings. The suspects made an untidy search before leaving the location.

"We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"In particular, we are appealing for information about any people seen in or around the area at the time wearing high visibility clothing."

Anyone with information is asked to email Nicholas.Woods@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or call 101, select option 2, and ask for Nicholas Woods.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12190023717.