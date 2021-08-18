Arrests after teenager robbed in Ripon

The incident happened outside the Ship Inn pub on Bondgate at around 4.45pm on Friday August 13.

A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said that the boy was threatened and personal possessions, including a watch and an item of jewellery, were stolen.

They added: “The incident is believed to have involved a knife. No injuries were reported.”

Police responded and launched an immediate investigation which resulted in four males, aged 14 to 20, being arrested in connection with the incident.

They have been released on bail pending further investigation.

Officers made enquiries in the surrounding area but are urging people to come forward if they have information which they have not yet shared.

Please phone North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1 and quote reference 12210180615.