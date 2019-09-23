Arrest made following the death of a Ripon man

A 20-year-old man has been arrested and since released under investigation, following a fatal collision where a 56-year-old man from Ripon died at the scene.

The incident happened on Kirkby Road on Saturday, September 21, at 6.30pm. It involved a blue Suzuki GSXR 1000 motorbike and a white Ford Transit van.

The 20-year-old male driver of the Ford Transit van was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, after the 56-year-old motorcyclist died at the scene.

The road was closed for eight hours to allow the Collision Investigation Unit to attend the scene and carry out a full investigation. It reopened at 3am.

Police are appealing for anyone who saw the collision, or either vehicle prior to it, to contact them. They would particularly like to speak to anyone who may have captured dash cam footage.

Call 101, select option 2 and ask to speak to the Major Collision Investigation Team. You can also email MCIT@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk, quoting incident reference number 12190175718.