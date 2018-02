An appeal for witnesses has been launched by North Yorkshire Police following a garage burglary in Ripon.

Two motorbikes and two quad bikes were stolen on Russell Dixon Square overnight between January 25 and 26.

Anyone with information can contact the police on 101, selection option 2, and ask for Sarah Hargreaves, or email sarah.hargreaves1995@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

To pass on information anonymously, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting incident reference number 1218001476