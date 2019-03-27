Councillor at brick-laying ceremony

Ripon Councillor Mike Chambers has marked the start of construction at McCarthy and Stone’s new Retirement Living development, Dawson Grange, in Ripon.

Councillor Chambers joined the company’s senior marketing executive Laura Wigglesworth to explore development plans and perform a brick laying ceremony.

Councillor Mike Chambers said: “It was a pleasure to visit the site of McCarthy and Stone’s newest development, Dawson Grange, and to mark the start of construction there.

“The plans for the build look fantastic and it’s hugely exciting that construction is now under way.

“I’m sure future homeowners will be very happy with the development and I look forward to seeing it when it’s complete.”

Liz Green, regional sales and marketing director for McCarthy and Stone North East, added: “We are thrilled that Cllr Chambers was able to take the time to visit Dawson Grange and take a look at the plans for the Retirement Living apartments that will be available later this year.”