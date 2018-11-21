Council steps in to keep Wetherby bus services on the road

Several bus services in the Wetherby area will keep running after North Yorkshire County Council launched a rescue plan.

ConnexionsBuses has said that from Monday November 26 it could no longer operate the services and North Yorkshire’s Fleet Services will take over most of them from that date although some will no longer operate.

The services affected are: Service 780 Wetherby to Knaresborough, with changes to times in the afternoon; Service 77 Wetherby to Tadcaster (previously X70), with changes to times in the afternoon.

However, the 7.20am Tadcaster to Wetherby and the 4.50pm Wetherby to Tadcaster will no longer operate.

For the service 412 Wetherby to York, ConnexionsBuses have a new timetable and NYCC Fleet will operate additional journeys at 7.47am York to Wetherby and 5.25pm Wetherby to York.

North Yorkshire County Council’s executive member for transport, Coun Don Mackenzie, said: “Once again our passenger transport team has responded quickly to the service withdrawal by a bus operator, to the benefit of passengers.

“This is a really good achievement, especially in times of limited budgets.”

The new timetables can be viewed at https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/bus-timetables