Council set to suspend Stray act - temporarily

Councillors in Harrogate district will be asked to agree to the 'last-ever' temporary application to suspend the Stray Act when they meet next week.

Harrogate Borough Council says one of the restrictions in the act needs to be lifted so the UCI Road World Championships cycling festival can be hosted in September 2019.

But, after a major controversy in 2016 over possible changes to rules protecting the Stray, the council confirmed that there were no plans for the council to ask for a permanent change to the act.



Next Wednesday's report to full council will ask for support for an approach to the Secretary of State for him to use his powers under the Localism Act to allow the Stray to be used.

It also recommends that this will be the final ever temporary application and makes clear there are no proposals to apply for a permanent change to the Stray Act.



Coun Stanley Lumley, cabinet member with responsibility for sport, said: “The UCI World Road Championships is a significant event and will contribute thousands of pounds to the economy of the Harrogate district.

“To host the festival, we need to make use of the Stray, so we need to apply for restrictions to be suspended for a month.

“This will be the last time we will make application for a temporary change.

“There are no plans for us to ask for a permanent change to the act.”

The UCI Road World Championships are held annually in an international city chosen by the UCI through a competitive bidding process.

Harrogate was selected in 2017. It’s the first time the event has visited our shores since 1982.



It is expected the UCI event will generate significant publicity for Harrogate and the wider Harrogate district and could contribute £60 to £100m to the local economy.

Thousands of event organisers and competitors will stay locally for the duration of the event.



Beverley, Doncaster, Leeds, Northallerton, Ripon and York are among the other proposed race start locations.



UCI will see 11 races consisting of elite men’s and women’s, under 23 men’s and junior men’s and women’s. All finishes will be in Harrogate and will take place between 22 and 29 September 2019. Use of the Stray will be required from 9 September to 5 October.

A bid to host the event was made jointly by British Cycling, Welcome to Yorkshire, UK Sport and the DCMS, with support from Yorkshire’s local authorities.



The event is principally funded through the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport and UK Sport, and is underwritten by the government to the value of £24 million.

This includes £15 million legacy funding and a further £3 million will be made available through the National Lottery and UK Sport.