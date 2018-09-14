Could Ripon be about to see its next sinkhole? - Resident's plea for drilling to stop

A Ripon resident fears the city could be about to see its next sinkhole, and has urged Harrogate Borough Council to cease ground testing work at Ripon leisure centre immediately.

A sinkhole opened up next to the leisure centre in February, and Stanley Mackintosh believes that drilling to prepare for Ripon's new swimming pool has reactivated it.

He told the 'Gazette: "I find it hard to imagine how building a safe swimming pool here could be feasible. Meanwhile, exploratory borehole drilling in the Ripon gypsum karst area should be completely prohibited.

"The site is part of a vast complex of ancient sinkholes arcing around the south, east and north of central Ripon which are often reactivated or extended by borehole drilling and other ill-considered interventions."

Harrogate Borough Council has confirmed that leisure centre staff are monitoring the site, but don't believe that the area identified (pictured) by Mr Mackintosh currently poses any threat.