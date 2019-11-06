The Connecting Ripon column with Karen Weaver

Members of the HARCVS charity team celebrating local voluntary action at The Arches in Ripon.

HARCVS encourages generosity and kindness, working in partnership so that everyone across Harrogate District can feel part of and supported by our community.

The voluntary sector is about people. Smaller charities are built on local relationships, providing the glue that holds services and communities together and supporting people in very practical ways at times of real need.

Connecting Ripon was set up six years ago, with support from Ripon City Council, and brings together the many local charities and groups doing fantastic work in and around the City. Through Connecting Ripon, information is shared, problems are solved and issues identified, which HARCVS can feed in to help with the planning of local services supporting good health and wellbeing.

At the HARCVS AGM, four Connecting Ripon members were given the opportunity to share how they work in and around the city to give hope for a positive future. We heard inspiring contributions from Ripon Community Link, Ripon Museums, the Skell Valley Project and C3 Cathedral Community Connections.

They all demonstrated how their work links to our HARCVS vision that people benefit from leading fulfilling and active lives and make a positive contribution to local community life.

The Skell Valley Project is a partnership between the National Trust and Nidderdale AONB, to explore ways of celebrating the distinct heritage of the area.

Working with the community, the project will involve restoring habitats, conserving historic features, introducing natural flood management and improving access to hidden corners of the Skell Valley’s landscape.

‘Community Conversations’ at Ripon Community House are an opportunity for local people to find out more and to get involved. Anyone interested is welcome to attend both sessions on 14 and 28 November, 6pm to 8pm, but please contact Jack on 01765 64 3102 or email jack.palmer@nationaltrust.org.uk to let him know you are planning to go along.

A new Skell Valley Community Facebook Group means you can follow the latest news about the project.

Another opportunity is coming up soon to get together with people who care about our city. The Ripon Together Annual Meeting takes place on 12 November from 6.45pm at Ripon Grammar School.

Ripon Together is a not for profit partnership organisation which brings people together to work on projects and activities to make Ripon a friendly and thriving place to live and a welcoming place to visit. There are over 130 individual members but the aim is to boost this to at least 500. If you live or work in the city you are eligible to join.