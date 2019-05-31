Condition of boy who fell from Lightwater Valley rollercoaster now 'critical'

North Yorkshire Police has issued a statement confirming that the boy who fell from Lightwater Valley's Twister rollercoaster yesterday is now in a 'critical' condition in hospital.

A joint investigation by North Yorkshire Police and the Health and Safety Executive is now being carried out.

A police spokesperson said: "We are now in a position to provide an update in relation to the incident at Lightwater Valley Theme Park near Ripon on 30 May 2019 involving a seven-year-old boy.

"To clarify, the injured boy’s age is seven, not six as previously believed. The boy was taken to Leeds General Infirmary with head injuries following the incident where he currently remains. However, his condition is now described as critical.

"Although this is a joint investigation by North Yorkshire Police and The Health and Safety Executive, the HSE currently has primacy."

What we know so far:

Lightwater Valley incident: Here's everything we know so far

New safety message issued by Lightwater Valley after boy falls from rollercoaster