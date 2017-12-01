Concerts cancelled in Knaresborough

A popular weekend of music gigs has been called off in Knaresborough only days before the shows.
Fans of classic sounds from the 60s and 70s have been disappointed after the plug was pulled on the Counterfeit Weekend at Frazer Theatre in Knaresborough.
The fantastic double bill of music from popular act The Counterfeit Seventies and The Counterfeit Sixties was due to take place Saturday, December 9 and Sunday, December 10.
But the theatre was told the band had apologetically had to cancel the engagements due to illness.
Frazer Theatre says ticket holders can get refunds from the the place of purchase.
