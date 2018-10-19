Concert set to mark end of World War One

Ripon Choral Society is preparing for a special concert to commemorate the end of World War One.

Teaming up for the first time with the Chapel Choir of Harrogate Ladies’ College, the choir will perform Benjamin Britten’s monumental War Requiem on Saturday, November 10.

The work requires two orchestras, 70 musicians and two choirs.

It is the culmination of a series of five, war-themed autumn concerts that Ripon Choral Society began in 2014 to mark the centenary of the First World War.

A proportion of ticket sales from the concert will be donated to the Royal British Legion Ripon Branch.

Conductor John Dunford said: “The opportunity to hear a live performance of Britten’s War Requiem does not come around very often because of the sheer scale of its conception.

“We are gathering the resources of three magnificent soloists, the Orchestra D’Amici, and the girls from Harrogate Ladies’ College in what promises to be a performance of beauty, passion, and raw emotion.”

Director of music at Harrogate Ladies’ College Kate Morgan said: “We are so excited to be collaborating with Ripon Choral Society in the performance of such an iconic masterpiece of 20th century choral music, on the eve of the 100th anniversary of the Armistice.

“To be involved with this challenging and moving work is a great opportunity and I hope the girls always remember this performance.”

The concert takes place on Saturday, November 10 at 7.30pm in Ripon Cathedral, with conductor John Dunford and soloists Samantha Hay, James Oxley and Matthew Brook, accompanied by Orchestra D’Amici.

Tickets £22 reserved, £20 unreserved (student concessions available), from ticket hotline 07736 759930, online at www.riponchoralsociety.org.uk, from the Ripon Cathedral Shop, or on the door.