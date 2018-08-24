Commuter says yes: three homes on the Harrogate to Leeds rail line

Properties on the south side of Harrogate have long carried a price premium.

In recent years that’s been partly due to the ‘outstanding’-rated secondary schools, but the main reason was always, and still is, its relative proximity to Leeds.

6 Rosehurst Terrace, Mill Lane, Pannal - �425,000 with Verity Frearson, 01423 562531.

It’s hardly surprising, really – Leeds is the UK’s largest centre outside London for business, legal and financial services. But while the city has plenty to offer in terms of career development, many people prefer to live elsewhere. Somewhere quieter, greener and altogether less urban.

Somewhere, in fact, like Harrogate, or its villages. Which is why Harrogate’s principal road link with West Yorkshire, the A61, takes thousands of commuters to the city and back every day, and the numbers involved mean that many home-buyers are willing to pay a little extra for an address near Leeds Road, which gives them a head-start in the morning.

But there is another way of getting to Leeds. While thousands snake their way, bumper to bumper, through Harewood and into the metropolis by road, only a few hundred take the train.

Which is surprising, given the advantages. Sure, the line has had its problems in recent years – in common with many across the North – but delays can happen on the roads too. There are no traffic jams on the railways. What’s more, the train is unarguably greener, and there are no parking problems at the other end.

Hurcroft House, Harrogate Road, Huby - �495,000 with Dacre, Son & Hartley, 01943 463321.

As an added bonus, the line also stops at Headingley, which is handy for the cricket and rugby, and in the other direction runs to York.

And it should be remembered that you don’t have to be able to get into central Harrogate first in order to take advantage of the railway; there are several other stations along the line.

So, for those house-hunters who work in Leeds but don’t want to live there, the following three properties are all for sale and within walking distance of stations along the Harrogate to Leeds rail link.

Whittfields is a substantial five-bedroom double-fronted end-of-terrace property just a short walk away from Hornbeam Park rail stop. It is currently split into a three-bedroom townhouse, accessed to the side at 2a Coronation Grove, and a ground-floor flat with up to two bedrooms. The house has been comprehensively refurbished in recent years by the current owner and could easily be turned back into one dwelling if required.

Further south, 6 Rosehurst Terrace is an end-of-terrace townhouse not far from Pannal railway station. With four floors of living space, it has a dining kitchen and utility room, three reception rooms, and a bathroom and two bedrooms on each of the upper two floors. Outside, there’s a patio area providing off-street parking, plus garden shed, wood and coal shed.

Finally, Hurcroft House is a detached family house just near Weeton rail stop – which is, confusingly, in Huby. The house is one of just three on its development and has been occupied by the present owners since it was built. It has four double bedrooms, three reception rooms, utility room, breakfast kitchen, study and large sun-lounge. Outside, there’s an attached garage with internal access door, gardens and shed.