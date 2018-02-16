Community volunteer dies aged 80

A volunteer who was well known for his community work and with Wetherby’s Christmas decorations and floral hanging baskets, has died.

Stanley Kilvington, died age 80 on February 5, and friends say he will be missed by many.

Stan was born in Otley, the only son of Henry and May Kilvington and the family moved to Sicklinghall when Stan was four.

He attended Sicklinghall Primary School, Wetherby Secondary Modern School and later Harrogate Technical College.

On leaving school at 14 he became an apprentice at Pooles of Wetherby, to learn the joinery and funeral trade. Apart from his National Service in the RAF, he remained with Clary Poole until the firm ceased trading, and Stanley became self-employed.

Friend John Laws said: “Stan was well known in Wetherby. As well as Pooles private work he did all the council repairs.

“He was always prepared to go the extra mile to ensure a happy customer. Stan was instrumental in the training of apprentices at Pooles who learnt their high standards from him.”

In 1966 Stan married Maureen. Their son, Adrian, arrived three years later and they were a complete happy family. When Adrian married Roz, and Hannah and Emily arrived, Stan was in his glory and relished every minute with them all.

John added: “Stanley was a quiet, unassuming and self effacing man. He was, however, a highly skilled craftsman. It was perhaps inevitable, therefore, that he would become a key figure in many of the voluntary projects which have become part of Wetherby’s history and culture.”

He was part of the original group of volunteers involved with decorating Wetherby with the Christmas trees and lights in the Winter, and the hanging baskets in the Summer.

He could often be found in St James Scout and Guide Hall helping in the many tasks there and setting up and clearing away after the Monday Tea Dance.

Stan enjoyed opening up the Old Man’s Parliament with Bill Gray on Thursdays, sweeping the floor and clearing the cobwebs before the arrival of “Old men”

“Stan enjoyed helping people where he could and will be missed by many,” added John.

Stanley leaves wife Maureen, son Adrian, daughter-in-law Roz, and grandchildren Hannah and Emily.