Coming soon: Street Food Fest for Harrogate

One of Harrogate's best-known food and drink festivals is returning this month.

The August bank holiday will see the three-day StrEat Food & Family Fun Festival held once again at the Great Yorkshire Showground after first being launched to popular success at the Valley Gardens in 2016.



Families, foodie fans and visitors can expect to be taken on a gastronomic journey around the world as the StrEat Food & Family Fun Festival returns from August 25-27 at it’s new location on the Great Yorkshire Showground.



One of the UK’s largest independent Street Food Festival celebrates some of the best street food from around the world, combined with fun and funky entertainment for all the family.

And organiser Harrogate businesswoman Cathy McConagh say there’s more to discover at this year’s festival.



Visitors will be served superlative street food from more than 40 handpicked street food traders alongside quirky entertainment from novel street performers, live music and children’s activities.



All manner of vehicles from horseboxes and AirStreams to Citreon H Vans and Campervans will serve a scrummy selection of street food from some 40 traders from around the world. Visitors can expect an array of colourful traders with character who will challenge the senses with a fusion of smells, tastes, sounds and food firsts - organisers promise something for every appetite.



From good grub to craft beer teepees and cocktail bars and much more – festival goers will experience an exciting energy and enthusiastic menu of food, fun and entertainment throughout this 3-day event.



New to the Festival is an Artisan Marketplace where visitors can pick up gifts to take home, with artisan producers, distillers, craft brewers, bakers, chocolatiers and lots more!

Families can kick back in a vintage deckchair and let the entertainment happen around you.



The food and drink festival has a carnival theme with world class performers including magicians, stilt walkers, acrobats, show girls and much more to keep families entertained.

Under-13s go free and tickets are available at the event's website.