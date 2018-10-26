Collingham Beer Festival gives cheer to WWI theme

To mark the 100 year end of the Great War, as part of the year long Collingham and Linton Remembers project, a 1918 themed beer festival will be held on November 3.

All beers will be served from wooden casks and organisers have also got a special Old Tom gin being distilled by Leeds Gin Company and unique off ration book meat pies from the York Pie Company.

Organisers Collingham Real Ale Festivals say all drinks will be served in commemorative tin mugs.

There will be Live music including folk, shanties and Ragtime included in the entry ticket price for the event at Collingham Memorial Hall, from noon-11pm.

A commemorative newspaper style programme has also been produced.