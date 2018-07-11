Clothes bank launches to aid needy

A Harrogate charity has come to the aid of a church which has begun a new service for people on low incomes.

Launched by St Mark’s Church on Leeds Road, Harrogate Clothes Bank is being hosted by Disability Action Yorkshire at its Hornbeam Park headquarters, where it already operates a popular second-hand furniture enterprise.

Michelle Hayes, Kingdom Life Director, St Mark’s Church, said: “This is an invaluable service for those on low incomes, who may struggle to buy clothes or baby equipment for themselves and family members.

“We are so grateful for the generous donations of clothing, shoes, bedding and baby equipment that we have received has ensured there is a wide selection of garments for those using the service to choose from.

“I would like to thank Disability Action Yorkshire for allowing us to host the Harrogate Clothes Bank within their social enterprise.”

The new service, which will benefit disabled people by giving them retail experience, is open 10.30am-12.30pm on the first Saturday and the third Friday of each month.

Items it is looking to stock include clothes and shoes for babies, children and adults, suits for people having interviews, bedding, toys and baby equipment – namely pushchairs, stair gates, baby baths, car seats and Moses baskets.

Only those who have been referred from support agencies will be able to take advantage of Harrogate Clothes Bank, and will be given vouchers to exchange for clothing or equipment.

Disability Action Yorkshire Chief Executive Jackie Snape said: “This is a wonderful initiative, and in addition to providing a valuable service to those on low incomes, it is extremely beneficial to our trainees as part of their retail sales experience.”

Information about Harrogate Clothes Bank from: harrogateclothes@gmail.com or phone 01423 544528.