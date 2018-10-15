Climate dangers: Top 5 tips to change Harrogate by Zero Carbon Harrogate

A Harrogate-based environmental group is offering the Harrogate public its five top ideas for changing their townin the wake of last week's dramatic IPCC report which warned that time was running out to avert a global “climate catastrophe.”

The report, from scientists all over the world working on behalf of the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, included in its members is Harrogate man Professor Piers Forster, a climate physicist at Priestley International Centre for Climate in Leeds.



The report hit the headlines when it said carbon reduction targets were unlikely to be met unless rapid, far-reaching and unprecedented changes in all aspects of society were set in motion sooner rather than latter.



It added that businesses and governments needed to take the lead by setting the frameworks for action but the public, as individuals, also had play their part by reducing theirown carbon emissions.



Zero Carbon Harrogate, which is calling for the Harrogate District to become one of the first low carbon economies in the UK, is backing the report's recommendations.

Jemima Parker of ZCH said: “This week’s IPCC report was clear that we need to act now. There is a window of opportunity, but we need to get going, fast. Businesses and Governments can and should take the lead by setting the frameworks for action. However, we all as individuals can play a role by reducing our own carbon emissions."



Zero Carbon Harrogate has now issued its ownTop Five recommendations for how local residents can reduce our the Harrogate district's carbon emissions:



1. Consider the way you travel. Walk or use public transport where possible. Half of all journeys in Harrogate are 1.6 miles or less. Short drives are often the most inefficient. Get walking to cut your emissions and fuel costs; improve your health and reduce air pollution.



2. Next year, Harrogate is going to host the cycling World Championships, but our cycling provisions aren’t our proudest asset! Let’s ask the Council to create a legacy from this exciting event, to ensure we’re the next Amsterdam – charming and low carbon.



3. Cut down on your red meat consumption, it’s one of the quickest and easiest things you can do to reduce your emissions and make sure you’re asking in restaurants and shops about vegetarian and vegan options.



4. Cosy up your home by insulating wherever you can, it’ll mean you reduce your energy use which is good for the environment but also for your energy bills. We should call on the Council to ensure all the new homes are built to the highest standards, better for our communities and for the future homeowners.



5. Look carefully at your buying decisions. Use energy efficient products that last longer; consider an electric vehicle; switch to a renewable energy provider - for home and office use; limit the number of flights you take and of course reuse rather than replace.

For more information about reducing carbon emissions and to find out what a low carbon future for Harrogate District might look like visit ww.zerocarbonharrogate.co.uk

More news you may be interested in...

Top North Yorkshire chef's Michelin star boost