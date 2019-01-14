Church Reader ordained a Deacon at York

A Sherburn-in-Elmet Reader was ordained by The Archbishop of York Dr John Sentamu.

Wendy Plant was one of 17 serving York Diocesian Readers to be ordained to Deacon during a service in York Minster last Sunday.

A Church of England spokesman said: “As Readers the candidates were admitted and licensed after a process of selection and training and have served as licensed assistant lay ministers, supporting local churches and clergy in a variety of roles including as teachers, preachers, worship leaders and co-ordinators of community outreach amongst people of all ages.”

The Archbishop of York said: “It is a great joy to be with these servants of God and his Church as they take this next step in their journey following where he leads, and sometimes after many years of faithful service already.”

Wendy Plant serves as a Reader in Sherburn in Elmet with Barkston Ash, Saxton, Aberford and Micklefield.

Over 40 years her ministry as a Reader has developed from mainly preaching and teaching to include work in the community.

Wendy has regularly helped at the Eucharist in a nursing home specialising in dementia care and leading special services, taking school assemblies, Confirmation preparation and leading projects centred on the church within the community.

Wendy said: “Hopefully my future ministry will gain from my experience as an active Grandma to two teenagers (involved in worship), having a working single parent son and being married to a retired priest as well as formerly being an Assistant Headteacher in a deprived area of Leeds.”