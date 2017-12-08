Chudleigh Road, Harrogate - £495,000

This spacious, semi-detached property is chain free.

With central heating, it includes an entrance hall, spacious living room, beautifully presented open plan dining room, kitchen and snug with peninsular breakfast bar, integrated appliances and double opening doors to the rear courtyard.

To the first floor are three good sized bedrooms and a bathroom. There is also a loft conversion bedroom with en-suite shower room.

To the front is a small courtyard and the rear is an enclosed courtyard. Contact Nicholls Tyreman 01423 503076.