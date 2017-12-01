Christmas tree festival set to remind of true meaning

Boston Spa Methodist Church is set to hold its fourth Christmas Tree Festival and help deliver a special message.

The five-day event will open on Wednesday December 6 at 2.30pm with a performance by St Mary’s School Choir and close on Sunday December 10 with a Festival Community Carol Service at 6pm.

Spokesman Sue Jakeman said: “This year over 30 trees will once again be turning the church building into a magical space in which to enjoy the trees, celebrate, and remind ourselves of the real reason of Christmas.

“Food, of course, plays a major part in any celebration and this is no exception; light lunches will be served, along with delicious cakes, mince pies and many other delights.”

Other performance treats in store over the period will include a celebration of Christmas with John Townend playing the church’s famous Harrison organ on the Friday at 3pm, Collingham Ladies Singers on the Thursday afternoon from 2.30, and Collingham Brass Band will play Christmas Music from 10.30-11.30am on the Saturday.

Wetherby Folk Chorale will return to the festival on the Saturday at 3pm, with singing and Christmas readings, and a special production of Cinderella.

A special concert will see popular performers tenor Steve Hastings, pianist Carole Cox, Ken Stamp (trombone) take the spotlight on Friday December 8, at 1pm, with a Christmas programme. Tickets £5,

On Sunday December 10, 10.30am, a Messy Christmas will be celebrated.