Christmas Tree Festival creates glow to attract new cash

Boston Spa Methodist church Community Christmas Tree Festival has been declared “successful on so many levels”.

The event, which saw 33 trees decorated with imagination and flare by local organisation and businesses, raised over £2,000 for the Church Building Fund.

Spokesman Sue Jakeman said: “The Festival was filled with music, laughter, good food, and celebrations on the Sunday with two Church services: a celebration which included making Christingles in the morning and Festival Carols in the evening.

“The Festival was very successful on so many levels.”

The fifth Christmas Tree Festial was opened by the enthusiastic St Mary’s School Choir singing festive songs among the sparkling tree lights.

Thursday, and Friday saw a steady flow of visitors enjoying the trees and the delights of the Festival Café.

On the Friday the Lunchtime Concert featured David Owen-Lewis singing Songs from the Shows and opera, accompanied by Beryl Pankhurst on piano.

Saturday brought more music in the shape of Collingham Training Band, David Wilks on the playing the organ, and Wetherby Folk Chorale.

Sue added: “If the music enhances this event the trees are indeed the main event; 33 trees this year all decorated with such imagination and flare by local organisations, and businesses,

“The trees are fascinating in the daylight as you look at the inventiveness of those who have decorated them, but as dusk falls the whole atmosphere changes as the lights glow across all three floors of the building creating a very special atmosphere; this too was enhanced by the lighting system installed in the church.”

The Methodist Church Building Fund was set up to drive improvements and access to the popular church, with major works already completed.