Christmas gifts for the elderly: Lisa inspires Ripon residents to give generously

Determined to help others, Ripon resident Lisa Dalton has done it again - for the second year in a row, she's poured her heart into collecting more than 390 gifts for the elderly this Christmas.

Lisa's galvanised the city to give generously and think of those who might be spending Christmas without family surrounding them.

Lisa said: "I feel so strongly about doing this, because knowing a lot of them don’t have family, it’s rewarding to know that we can make a difference to someone's life.

"Bringing a smile on Christmas Day is what it's all about. The elderly feel happy when they see the gifts because it's for them, and it's from the Ripon community. I feel that the support for this has been amazing, and it's so heart-warming to know that people feel the same as I do."

Lisa first invited residents to donate gifts last year, and the response was so overwhelming that she was determined to make it an even bigger success this year. Lisa has dropped off gifts at Borrage House, Sycamore Hall, Lister House, Long Meadow, Bondgate Court, and the Coach House.

Presents have also been donated to give out to elderly guests attending a free Christmas lunch this week.

Lisa, who was shortlisted for a prestigious Harrogate and District Volunteering Oscar this year, said: "I would just like to thank everyone for their donations to the elderly. All care homes have had their deliveries, and a few elderly people who live on their own have had one too. I personally visited each home, and I am delighted that they were so excited to hear that Ripon has collected for them. It's been another amazing year."

Ripon businesses rallied together to support the appeal, with many of them offering to be drop-off points for presents - these included Intrim Gym, Hutchinson & Buchanan, Davis and Lund, Stuff 4 Offices, the Cathedral View cafe, and Big Bites.