Christmas all wrapped up in Harrogate as festive fair returns

Harrogate Convention Centre has Christmas wrapped up as the Country Living Fair returns for the seventh year.

From November 29 to December 2, visitors can immerse themselves in a Christmas experience involving everything from cooking demonstrations in the Country Living Kitchen, craft workshops and fine dining with a French bistro set up in the Royal Hall, as well as

sourcing hand-made gifts, decorations, food and drink and interiors products.

More than one-third one of the 300 exhibitors are Yorkshire-based businesses including Harrogate’s Just So Interiors.

The mother-daughter team, who offer interior design services, are returning to the fair for a third year with their range of seasonal home accessories.

Rebecca Moore, who launched Just So Interiors with her mother Angela in 2012, said: “We’re really looking forward to exhibiting at the Country Living Christmas Fair in Harrogate again; it’s great to see repeat customers as well as meeting new visitors and exhibitors from

across the country.”

York-based Saskia & Rose, a luxury leather accessories brand founded in 2017 by two friends, former beauty journalist Suzanne Braithwaite and Francesca Mcclure, a former department store fashion buyer is exhibiting at the event for the second year.

With the event focusing on small businesses and unique designer/makers, other exhibitors include Harrogate jewellery brand, Infinity &Co and Leeds-based artisan book bindery, Lotus Blu Book Art.

Visitors to the Christmas extravaganza in Harrogate can also unwind at the Viking Cruises Champagne Bar, book onto workshops in the Crafting Studio or upgrade to the VIP Experience package to relax in a private lounge, enjoy bottomless prosecco, bypass the

entrance queue and receive a Country Living Fair goody bag.

Advance tickets to the fair are £12.50 for adults, VIP packages.

Visit www.countrylivingfair.com for all other ticket options and further information.