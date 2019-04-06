Choral Society herald Easter with performance of Bach's St John Passion

Wetherby Choral Society heralds the Easter season with a performance of one of the most monumental and moving works in the choral repertoire.

It will perform Bach's St John Passion at St James’ Parish Church , Wetherby, on Saturday April 13 at 7.30pm

Musical director John Dunford will steer the choir through the work. The singers have to adopt two quite separate roles. In the great hymn-like Chorales which Bach intersperses amongst the action, the singers act as commentators both on Jesus’ fate and also on the human condition of suffering and redemption through Him. These broad melodies, require powerful sustained singing, both compassionate and dispassionate in tone.

For the Choruses, the choir members are the rabid mob. On the one hand, on the hunt, demanding, spitting with anger or mocking. On the other, self-righteous and fawning.

It is Bach’s genius that allows him to resolve these two roles, the contemplative expressiveness of the former and the emotional immediacy of the latter, in the final, moving, chorus.

Soloists: Lottie Greenhow, soprano, Claire Filer, alto, Robert Johnston, tenor, Harry Bagnell, tenor and Jack Holton, bass.

Orchestra:Wetherby Pro Musica.

Tickets £16.00, (18s and under, free) from the ticket officer, 07860 454894.

Any chorus member, Nicolla Florist, 1 Bank Street, Wetherby, or on the door on the night.