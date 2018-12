David Wilson Homes’ The Pastures development show home in Knaresborough has been given a festive makeover, thanks to the imagination and skill of the children living on the development.

Youngsters were invited to design and create their own decorations with materials provided by the housebuilder, such as craft decorations, and glitter.

The decorations were hung on the Christmas tree inside The Pastures’ show home and children took part in the official lights switch on.