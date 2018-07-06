'Cheeky' sign at rival Harrogate shop

McColls convenience shop and newsagent in Harrogate has had a bad week this week, in particular the awful fire at its Starbeck branch.

The launch of refurbishment at McColls' Bilton branch on Wednesday might have seemed like good news at least - but a rival local shop has tried to capitalise on its temporary closure with a new sign.

The sign on the rival shop.



A reader spotted it on King Edward's Drive and kindly send us the photos.

The sign on the rival shop reads as follows:



"McColls are Closed - 4th July- 11th July

Get your Cigs, Papers, Milk, Cash

&

Better customer service here!"



Whether this is bit cheeky, simple good business sense or a bit bizarre is up to the individual's opinion.

What do you think of the sign at a time when Harrogate shops in general are trying to work together for the good of the whole retail sector?

