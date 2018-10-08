Charity Commission issues formal regulatory advice to Ripon Community Link

The Charity Commission has issued formal regulatory advice to Ripon Community Link which sets out measures aimed at improving the 'management and administration' of the charity.

The Commission launched an investigation into the charity's financial management after mounting pressure from Ripon City Council and families who have been devastated by sudden cuts to Community Link - which included the withdrawal of services from 12 of its most severely disabled members.

A spokesperson for the Charity Commission told the 'Gazette that their advice issued to Ripon Community Link also sets out measures aimed at ensuring trustees comply with their legal duties and responsibilities, and act in the best interests of the charity.

The spokesperson said: “We can confirm that we have provided the trustees with formal regulatory advice under section 15 of the Charities Act to address concerns at the charity.

“The advice we have provided under section 15(2) of the Charities Act sets out and explains measures aimed at improving the management and administration of the charity and ensuring the trustees comply with their legal duties and responsibilities and act in the best interests of the charity.

“The trustees are required to act on our regulatory advice. As in all cases, failure to act on regulatory advice would be of serious concern to the Commission and may result in more serious regulatory action.

“It would be inappropriate to comment further at this time, however it is our intention to publish a case report setting out our findings and conclusions in due course.”

Ripon Community Link's Chief Executive Officer, Victoria Ashley, said: “We are not in a position to make any further comment until the final report from the Charity Commission is issued.”