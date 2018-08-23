Charities net cash from tournament

Ripon City Netball Club recently arranged a charity tournament which saw teams from North Yorkshire, Hambleton and Cleveland support the event.

There were 12 teams in all, including an entry from Bishopton Vets who were there in support of one of the charities chosen by the club – HAPPY the local hedgehog rescue centre run by Jacqui Morrell and her husband Peter.

As well as the netball there was a HAPPY stall offering advice and information about what to do if a hedgehog is seen out in the daytime, a raffle with each team providing at least one prize each and an ice cream van for when there was a break in the play!

Dementia Forward was the other charity chosen by the club as it was felt this is a disease that affects so many people.

Tournament organiser Suzanne Armstrong said: “We wanted the day to be about raising awareness and funds for two local charities. The netball was merely the means by which we got people to come together to do this.”

Ripon Grammar School, where City players train, offered the courts free of charge for the day which meant every penny taken went towards the two charities.

Dementia Forward received £300 and HAPPY received £400 as an extra £100 was donated by Bishopton Vets to this worthwhile cause.

Jacqui Morrell of HAPPY said: “We are full to capacity at the moment with over 40 hogs in residence. We are currently spending about £70 per week to feed them and keep them warm so we were thrilled to be chosen as one of Ripon City’s charities.”

Helen Mackenzie,head coach of Ripon City Netball Club, said: “We have always been a community club, but to actually organise something ourselves has been very rewarding and an enormous amount of fun.”