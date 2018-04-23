Changes announced to plans for Ripon's new swimming pool

Ripon's new swimming pool is set to be changed to a six-lane facility, after the design process was halted to revisit options for the project.

Stanley Lumley, candidate for Pateley Bridge and Nidderdale Moors, told the 'Gazette this week that he's proposing an upgrade of the pool from a five-lane to a six-lane, but said a separate learner pool will not be possible.

He said: "We don't have the space for a learner pool, we have no space on the site to accommodate that. But I am still looking at other options, including an adjustable floor to convert the standard pool into a much shallower learner pool, but this has not been costed."

The amendments to the swimming pool plans will be discussed by members of Harrogate Borough Council's cabinet on Wednesday, who will make the final decision. Mr Lumley said he feels confident about the changes being approved.

Members of the Ripon Pool Action Group (RPAG), who have been campaigning for a six-lane swimming pool and a separate learner pool, said they welcome "a step in the right direction," but maintain that Ripon deserves better facilities.

RPAG member Dewi Winkle said: "We hope that Harrogate Borough Council are bold enough to make the right decision for future generations - a six-lane pool and learner pool."

Mr Lumley said: "I am excited that I have made this decision. A six-lane pool is the standard in the rest of the country - people building pools today build six lanes. This is going to be a massive multi-million pound investment in Ripon, and when this new pool is built, there will be no reason for people to travel out of the city to swim, and it will attract people into the city from rural areas.

"At the moment I think there is quite a percentage of the city that don't use the existing pool, and travel elsewhere to swim - people who don't want to use the old Spa Baths."

Mr Lumley asked council officers four weeks ago to stop the design process in his role as cabinet member for culture, tourism and sport, to review all the options for the pool and to carry out further research.

He said there will consequently be a delay to the delivery of the pool, which was due to be built by December 2019.

He said: "Allowing for the extra time to make design alterations, there will be an impact on delivery time, but it will be a risk worth taking to deliver a more suitable and better facility."

Ripon Pool Action Group will be hosting a public meeting at Ripon Spa Hotel on Wednesday, April 25, at 7.30pm, for residents to find out more about the swimming pool plans, ask questions, and put forward their views about the group's campaign for a separate learner pool.