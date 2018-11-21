Celebrities come out for Children in Need

Stars of bygone eras were out in full force for Children in Need day at Sherburn High School.

Gracing the corridors were Madonna, Madness, Freddie Mercury and Oasis to name but a few, all in the name of Children in Need.

Students had great fun guessing who the stars were, they were also in for a treat at break time with Oasis busking for cash and Freddie giving a solo performance in the library.

Post 16 students sold sweets, hot chocolate and ice creams to raise money along with a non-uniform day.

A school spokesman said: “To date we have raised £804 with more still rolling in.”