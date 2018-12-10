Celebrities back Harrogate label's hit EP

A tiny Harrogate record label which incredibly scored a top five hit last Christmas is aiming to repeat this incredible feat with big name celebrity supporters helping out.

Jason Hodgson, owner of the Harrogate label, explained the amazing story: "Last Christmas I set up my own independent label Barrel And Squidger Records in order to release the Rock Remembers Rick EP.



"It’s a tribute to Status Quo star Rick Parfitt, who died on Christmas Eve 2016, and all profits go to The Shona Smile Foundation, a children’s cancer charity.

"The EP had a cast of a thousand including original Quo drummer John Coghlan, CJ from Britrock legends The Wildhearts, Massive Wagons and, inadvertently, myself, as my guide lead vocal was left in situ upon the insistence of CJ!

"Amazingly it entered the official UK physical singles chart at number two, only being beaten by The Charlatans.

"Their's wasn’t a Christmas song, so I can say we had the country’s biggest-selling tangible Christmas single through Christmas week! Not bad for a first attempt.



"With all the followers we picked up I decided to keep the label going and during the summer issued a World Cup single,Charge Of The Light Brigade by The Tallywags, featuring members of the Sex Pistols, Toy Dolls and a different Wildheart, and scored a second consecutive Top 10 physical single when it entered the chart at number eight.

"Since then we’ve issued limited edition vinyl albums by Swedish rockers Sound Of Status and York Americana troubadour Boss Caine.



"As the EP track Christmas Eve (Nanana) was written in such a way that Parfitt’s fans could mark his passing every year, we’ve reissued it to raise more money for the charity and to see if we can beat last year’s chart position.



Using the Rock Remembers Rick EP title as the strapline for this year’s campaign we have, literally, invited the world of rock to remember Rick in short video clips that we then turned into online adverts.

Amazingly we received videos from rock legends such as Suzi Quatro and Slade’s Don Powell, vocalists Jackie Lynton (long-time Quo associate who’s been issuing records since 1961) and Linda Lewis (who had 1970s solo hits but is also renowned for her vocals on albums by David Bowie (Hunky Dory), Oasis, Rod Stewart and hundreds of others) and EP contributors John Coghlan and CJ Wildheart.



"As these ads are starting to go viral, we’re inviting any other stars of the music world wishing to similarly remember Rick Parfitt and support the EP to submit a short video clip of their own memories to the Barrel And Squidger Records page.



"I can hardly believe that this tiny Harrogate independent label is receiving backing from such big names!

"I’m truly thankful and very humbled to see a product I created myself in the hands of such iconic music stars."



The ‘Rock Remembers Rick’ EP 7” vinyl and digital options can only be purchased from www.musicglue.com/squidger



'No cafe' in Harrogate's new Next store