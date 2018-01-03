CCTV image released after Sainsbury's theft in Ripon

Police have issued a CCTV image after DVDs and memory cards worth £365 were stolen from a supermarket in Ripon

Officers said in an appeal that they would like to speak with the man pictured after the offence at the Sainsbury’s on the Market Place at 2pm on Sunday.

Police are asking members of the public who can help identify the man to contact them.

Call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask to speak to Lana Beardsley. People can also email lana.beardsley@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12180000396 when providing any information.